MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police responded to shots fired around the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 9th Street around 3:30 a.m., Sunday

Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who appeared to have been shot by a paintball gun.

Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Traffic is shut down on Biscayne Boulevard from 8th through 9th Street.

