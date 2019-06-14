1 hospitalized after being pulled from burning Miami apartment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported one person to the hospital after being pulled from a burning apartment building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the blaze along the 200 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, Friday night.

7News cameras captured a smoky scene at the building.

As of 11 p.m., the victim’s condition was unknown.

