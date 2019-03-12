1 hospitalized after being attacked with a baseball bat in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been hospitalized after witnesses said he was attacked with a baseball bat in Miami Beach.

Witnesses said the man was walking his dog along the 1200 block of Alton Court when he was attacked in an alleyway, around 10 p.m., Tuesday night.

The attacker then fled the scene.

Blood and a bloody shirt are left behind after abaseball bat attack of a man walking his dog. We learned from witnesses the victim was randomly beaten by a man in a hood who ran from the alley btwn Alton and West Ave near 12th St. @MiamiBeachPD are still here investigating. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/FehxXgCnC6 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 13, 2019

Lizza Figueroa and Jose Berissinotti work in a neighboring hotel and witnessed the beating.

“The gentleman was bleeding profusely,” Figueroa said. “It was really ugly to see, and it was scary because he was just walking his dog trying to go to the other block, and he got attacked. This gentleman comes and walks his dog periodically every day around the same time.”

“It was something crazy,” Berissinotti said. “The guy was just walking with the dog and the guy just, like, punched him with kind of a baseball bat.”

Neighbors heard the commotion and came out to see what had occurred.

Luckily for the victim, one of the neighbors worked in the medical field and attended to the man’s injuries until paramedics arrived.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews transported the man to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Miami Beach Police are investigating the attack.

