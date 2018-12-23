1 hospitalized after 2 sailboats catch fire in Upper Keys

UPPER KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) — Passengers jumped into the water to escape from flames after two sailboats caught fire in the Upper Keys.

Fire crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to the scene of the fire at Mangrove Marina, Friday.

Officials said the passengers were still on board when the fire started.

Crews managed to put out the flames within an hour.

One victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami with a burn injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

