1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting on Ocean Drive

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out in a popular section of Ocean Drive on South Beach, sending a man to the hospital and leading police to take one person into custody.

According to Miami Beach Police, the shooting took place on the east side of 10th Street and Ocean Drive, near the Clevelander Hotel, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers were able to recover a firearm and apprehend one person. They also detained several others to determine their involvement in the incident.

Police have shut down the 1000 of Ocean Drive as they continue to investigate.

