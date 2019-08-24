1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after road rage shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken the driver of a pickup truck into custody after, they said, he opened fire on a motorcyclist following an argument at a stoplight in Hallandale Beach, sending the rider to the hospital.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the vehicles came to a stop at the intersection of West Hallandale Beach Blvd and South Dixie Highway, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said a verbal altercation ensued, and the pickup truck driver discharged a handgun, striking the victim multiple times.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Units are on scene of a shooting @ the intersection of Dixie Highway/Hallandale Beach Blvd. Please avoid the area as investigation continues. One patient transported to Aventura Medical Center & another treated on scene. #hbhere4u @MYHBeach @HallandaleBchPD — HALLANDALE BEACH FR (@HBFIREPIO) August 25, 2019

As of 10 p.m., the victim was undergoing surgery at Aventura Hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.