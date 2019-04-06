1 hospitalized, 1 detained after stabbing at Bayside

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after an altercation between two men at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami ended in a stabbing that sent one of them to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the shopping complex Saturday evening.

Investigators said the argument started inside one of the establishments at Bayside, but did not specify which one.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest after the fight escalated.

Videos posted in social media captured the confrontation between the men, showing one of them with a bloodied shirt. Another clip shows a crowd surrounding the victim moments after he was injured. A third video shows first responders tending to the victim in a hallway.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. His condition is unknown.

Police have confirmed they have detained someone in connection to the stabbing, but did not say whether or not it was the assailant.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.