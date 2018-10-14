LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in Lauderdale Lakes in connection to a shooting at a gas station that sent one man to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Citgo station at 4400 North State Road 7, just after 4 a.m., Sunday.

Deputies quickly apprehended the subject when they saw him speed off from the scene in his car.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Investigators have not released a motive behind the shooting.

