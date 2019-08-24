1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after road rage shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the driver of a pickup truck after, they said, he opened fire on a motorcyclist following an argument at a stoplight in Hallandale Beach, sending the rider to the hospital.

Hallandale Beach Police took 59-year-old Stephen Trip into custody after the shooting that, officials said, took place at the intersection of West Hallandale Beach Blvd and South Dixie Highway, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said a verbal altercation sparked between the pickup truck driver and their motorcyclist after the cars came to a stop at the intersection.

Police said Trip discharged a handgun, striking the victim multiple times.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown.

Police confirmed Trip’s arrest on Sunday, as they continue to investigate.

