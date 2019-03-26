1 horse found stabbed to death, 2 others missing in SW Miami-Dade

Warning: Video includes graphic content.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN)– A horse was found stabbed to death and at least two other horses are missing from a ranch in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Owner Georgina Milhet said at least one person broke into her ranch along Southwest 164th Road and 197th Avenue, Monday night.

Milhet said the person took one of her horses and stabbed it multiple times before it was able to run free.

The horse was later found back at the barn, where it eventually bled to death.

She said at least two additional horses were taken from the property.

Milhet believes the horses were taken to be slaughtered and sold for their meat.

“I’m heartbroken. She was one of my babies because they’re all my babies,” said Milhet. “We need to seriously think about this because it’s out of control.”

Milhet said this has happened to her before, about two years ago.

Several remains of dead horses were also discovered in a wooded area near the ranch.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.