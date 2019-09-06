1 grazed by bullet in W Miami-Dade during road rage incident

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been grazed by a bullet during a road rage incident in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and State Road 826 just before 8:15 a.m., Friday.

FHP officials said the victim grazed by the bullet has refused medical treatment.

It is unclear if any individuals are in custody.

