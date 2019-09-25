1 grazed after shots fired near NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was grazed in the face after, police said, shots were fired near a gas station Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a Caraf Oil station located at the corner of Northwest 79th Street and 22nd Avenue, at around 10 p.m., Wednesday.

7News cameras captured officers cordoning off the gas station with crime scene tape.

7News has learned the victim pulled up to the station after someone opened fire into the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Police said a stray bullet struck the passenger’s side window and windshield.

7News has learned the victim was grazed near the eye.

Paramedics treated the victim at the station. He was not transported to the hospital.

Police have not specified where the actual shooting took place, but they believe it was near the station.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.