NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two vehicles collided at a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection. Doctors then determined one person involved in the crash was shot.

The intersection at 119th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue is closed after an 18-wheeler truck crashed into another car just before 2 a.m., Monday.

The smaller vehicle ended up underneath the big rig at the crossroads of the street.

Video footage showed crews pulling the car out from under the semitrailer.

One person was transported to Jackson Trauma Center, but the doctors found a gunshot wound in his torso when he was examined.

He is considered to be in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and the reason the driver got shot.

This incident caused closures headed onto the Gratigny Expressway, but roads have since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Please check back on WSVN.com for more updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.