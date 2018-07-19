1 firefighter transported, 10 people displaced after fire rips through Deerfield Beach home

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire sent one firefighter to the hospital and left a family’s Deerfield Beach home in ruins.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the fire in the area of Northeast 45th Court and Seventh Terrace, at around 1 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames burning in the garage of the 1,500-square-foot home.

Officials said it took approximately 20 minutes and a force of 30 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

One firefighter was rushed to Broward Health North for heat exhaustion.

The American Red Cross offered to assist the family of 10 with lodging and clothing after much of their belongings were lost to the smoke and fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.