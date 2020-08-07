1 extricated after car slams into SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person had to be extricated from a vehicle after it made a smashing stop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The car crashed into a home near 127th Avenue and 18th Street, just after 8:45 a.m., Friday.

It was left pinned between the home and another car.

One victim was extricated from the vehicle.

It remains unclear if the victim was transported to the hospital following the crash.

