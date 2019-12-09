1 extricated after car collides with tree in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a driver to the hospital after their car crashed into a tree in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along State Road 826 just south of Kendall Drive at approximately 12:23 a.m., Monday.

Rescue personnel treated the victim while other firefighters worked to extricate them from the vehicle.

Once freed from the car, the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

