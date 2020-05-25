1 driver dead after crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash took place in the northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike just south of the Bird Road exit shortly before 7 a.m., Monday.

One driver involved in the crash said their vehicle hydroplaned due to the slick roads.

A tow truck responded to the scene to help when a second white Honda crashed into the tow truck.

The powerful impact claimed the life of the driver behind the wheel of the white vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and road rangers are currently on scene to ensure responding officials stay safe.

All northbound lanes have been shut down.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

