1 dog dead, 1 dog transported after Miami house fire

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in a City of Miami home has claimed the life of a dog and sent another to an animal hospital, officials said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 60th Street and First Avenue, at around 4:15 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the surviving pet on a gurney as crews placed it in an ambulance. The dog was taken to Knowles Animal Hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed the other dog that was inside the house died.

First responders have shut down Northwest 60th Street near the scene of the fire while they continue to investigate.

