1 displaced after fire at Fort Lauderdale quadplex; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale resident was left without a home after a fire broke out at a quadplex.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Fifth Street and 15th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Crews were able to contain the flames to the room where the fire started and put them out.

No injuries were reported.

It remains unclear what caused the fire.

