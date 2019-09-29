1 detained near Jackson North after Islamorada burglary leads to cross-county chase

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after a burglary in Islamorada led to a cross-county pursuit that came to an end at a parking garage next to Jackson North Medical Center.

7News cameras captured a very active scene at the hospital, as rifle-wielding officers searched the premises, Sunday evening

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at around 3:20 p.m. of a subject or subjects attempting to steal some items at a West Marine.

Investigators said the subject fled the scene northbound in an SUV that was later confirmed stolen.

Deputies and Florida City Police units began chasing the individual. As the chase continued north, MCSO units ceased to pursue, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Police units took over.

But the subject’s flight from authorities ended just shy of the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

Officials said he was taken into custody at a parking garage adjacent to the hospital. The stolen SUV was also recovered at the scene.

Police stressed the subject never entered the hospital.

Nevertheless, Jackson North was briefly put on lockdown when police arrived. It has since resumed operations.

