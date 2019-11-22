1 detained, man transported following shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to the hospital and one person has been detained after a shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of the 200 block of Meridian Avenue at around 4:45 p.m., Friday.

Paramedics transported the man with a gunshot wound to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Aerial footage showed investigators searching the area.

Police are advising residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

