1 detained following hoax bomb threat at Miami Northwestern High School

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody after police responded to what they believe was a hoax bomb threat at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the school, located in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 71st Street, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Thursday.

A Tactical Response Team also responded with high-powered rifles and searched the campus as a precaution.

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, one person was found inside the building after it was evacuated and has been taken in for questioning.

The threat allowed the new Miami-Dade School Safety Command Center to get its first test in real-time. The threat happened while Miami-Dade Schools Police were unveiling new technology to give law enforcement more eyes and ears throughout the district.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was at the center when the reported threat came in.

“We’re actually notified here of an active situation at one of our schools,” he said. “Someone called the school with a threat. Probably a hoax, but we do not take anything lightly.”

The center features ShotSpotter technology and GPS trackers on school buses.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers from multiple agencies like City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Schools Police could be seen in plain clothes and uniform near the front gate of the school.

School in Miami-Dade County starts on Monday, but several teachers and the football team that were on the campus were evacuated.

Update on the situation at Miami Northwestern Senior HS: • Scene is clearing

• Threat not believed to be credible

• A person was taken into custody for questioning

Officials believe the threat was not credible.

Carvalho said the center’s technology and active shooter drills are keeping police alert and aware.

“We took advantage of this situation to continue to perfect our skills,” Carvalho said, “so police force was deployed. The school was evacuated. There was one individual who happened to have been a newly hired entity in the school, but at this point the school is calm, and it appears that this was a hoax.”

About an hour after the hoax at the high school, Pembroke Pines Charter High School was evacuated because of a separate scare.

Although both threats turned out to be fake, school safety remains a priority.

Police continue to investigate both threats against the schools.

