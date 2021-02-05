1 detained as police investigate possible stabbing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been detained while police investigate a possible stabbing in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of 13th Street and Collins Avenue at around 5 p.m., Friday.

According to police, they are investigating a possible stabbing that occurred in the area between two females. Officers apprehended a subject around a block away on 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

7News cameras captured a female victim arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital on a stretcher. Her condition is not yet known.

