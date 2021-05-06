1 detained after woman fatally shot at downtown Miami high-rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have detained one person after, they said, a woman was shot and killed at a high-rise in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the Caoba apartment building along the 600 block of Northeast First Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m., Thursday, following a 911 call.

Responding officers found 25-year-old Maame Adwoa Amuah on the seventh floor suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“A woman, apparently, was unconscious and appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck area,” said Miami Police officer Kenia Fallat.

Amuah was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead by hospital staff shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate and have detained one person.

A witness is also being questioned.

“We’re not ruling out domestic, we’re not ruling anything out now, but for right now, we have two persons that are being questioned,” Fallat said. “One is detained and the other appears to be a possible witness.”

Detectives called this an isolated incident.

“Everyone is still able to come and go from the building, and we only have the area surrounding the apartment, where everything may have taken place either inside or outside, just cornered off,” Fallat said.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

