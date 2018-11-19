1 detained after police chase through Opa-locka ends in crash

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have detained a woman following a police chase in Opa-locka.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers noticed a white Toyota Camry that was reported stolen, and a pursuit ensued, just before 3 p.m., Monday.

Troopers said the chase came to a crashing end at the corner of Northwest 151st Street and 33rd Avenue after the vehicle struck an FHP cruiser and light pole.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene where a woman could be seen in handcuffs. Officials said they have not yet made a formal arrest.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as investigators work the scene.

