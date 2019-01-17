NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they were spotted in North Bay Village driving a stolen scooter.

Cellphone video captured the scooter heading west along the 79th Street Causeway, Thursday night. Moments later, North Bay Village Police officers are seen following the vehicle.

Officials said they began trailing the scooter after they learned from Miami Beach Police that it had been stolen.

Officers caught up with the rider near the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station. Police then detained that person.

Investigators have not specified where the scooter was stolen.

