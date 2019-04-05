1 detained after 1 stabbed in after-school fight at Coral Springs High School

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have detained a Coral Springs High School student after another student was stabbed at the school.

Coral Springs Police and Coral Springs Fire Rescue units responded to the school campus, along the 7200 block of West Sample Road, around 2:40 p.m., Friday.

According to police, two students were involved in a fight at the school’s parking lot.

A fight occurred after school in the back parking lot of Coral Springs High School that resulted in a stabbing. One student was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and another student was detained. pic.twitter.com/EpVInoOjNf — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) April 5, 2019

Fire rescue crews transported one juvenile male victim to an area hospital with a stab wound to the leg suffered in the fight.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene as police began their investigation into the stabbing.

Investigators could be seen focusing on a backpack that was left on the ground at the school’s parking lot.

It remains unclear whether the backpack belonged to the suspect or the victim.

Broward County Public Schools released a statement on the incident Friday afternoon:

“Today, following dismissal at Coral Springs High School, two students were involved in a mutual altercation in the school’s parking lot that resulted in one student receiving a stab wound to the leg. School administrators and School Resource Officers responded immediately to bring the situation under control. The injured student was transported to a local hospital. The school continues to work with law enforcement in its ongoing investigation. In addition, disciplinary consequences will be in accordance with the Code Book of Student Conduct.”

