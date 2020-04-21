1 detained, 1 presumed dead after police pursuit in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been detained and another has been found dead after an attempted traffic stop in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers said they tried to pull a car over on the Venetian Causeway when the driver took off, early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they chased the vehicle briefly when both the driver and the passenger jumped from the vehicle.

The two took off on foot and one was taken into custody by police.

The second man jumped into Biscayne Bay and did not resurface.

Hours later, officers recovered a body and are now working to identify the man.

The car involved in the stop was stolen, but had not yet been reported.

