MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at the Clevelander Hotel has led to a significant police presence.

The incident happened just after 12:03 a.m. at 1020 Ocean Drive, Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police detained a suspect nearby and found a firearm on that person.

The road between 10th and 11th street on Ocean Drive has been taped off.

It is advised to avoid the area.

