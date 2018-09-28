SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash near a busy intersection in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene of the three-car collision near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Sunrise, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said one of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the impact.

Officials have confirmed one victim was killed. They have not specified how many sustained injuries.

Police shut down Flamingo Road in both directions at Sunrise Boulevard while they investigated.

