1 dead in Tamarac shooting following domestic dispute, suspect in custody

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida man is in custody after a domestic dispute took a fatal turn in Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 6 a.m. regarding a shooting at 6885 NW 69th Court. There was an adult male on the scene who was pronounced dead.

Officials said 30-year-old Ryan Inmon had previous incidents with the mother of his children and showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s home to shoot her husband.

Family members identified the victim as Tavares Phillips.

According to loved ones, Phillips was getting his step-child ready for a trip to the hospital when the shooting took place.

“I can’t give you the words to fathom what the family has to go through now,” said the victim’s uncle, Albert Phillips. “It definitely is an unfortunate situation.”

Family members were left in disbelief after hearing what had occurred.

“It just don’t make sense. None of this makes sense,” said Adrian McLemore, the victim’s cousin.

McLemore said he found out Phillips was killed through a group text between family members.

“I called his father, which is my first cousin, and he said, ‘My son is laying on the ground. Some dude shot him in the back, and he’s dead,” McLemore said.

According to BSO, Inmon was found in Pompano Beach and taken into custody without incident.

McLemore said there was some sort of confrontation beforehand.

“Him and the suspect had a little words together. I’m not sure,” McLemore said. “I call it cowardly because if you’re two grown men, you should be able to deal with it a certain way.”

Egbert Whyte, a resident of the area said he, like many others in the area, did not hear any disturbance that morning and woke up to the police scene.

“Crazy. We haven’t had any problem like this in the neighborhood,” Whyte said. “Very surprising.”

The victim’s uncle had a few words for the accused gunman.

“God bless him, God bless him,” Albert said.

Inmon has been charged with first-degree murder.

Detectives continue to investigate.

