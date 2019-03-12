1 dead in shooting involving FHP trooper in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a shooting that left one dead at the Golden Glades Park and Ride station in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and State Road 9, just before 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the trooper was conducting a traffic stop in the area when things somehow escalated with the driver of a BMW.

According to FHP, the trooper was forced to fire in the confrontation with the driver, who was subsequently killed.

Meanwhile, the trooper is said to be OK.

Witness Odin Paul said he heard more than six gunshots.

“I was waiting for the bus, and then I heard gunshots, heavy gunshots, ‘Boom, boom, boom!'” said Paul.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has since taken over the investigation.

