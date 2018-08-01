1 dead in Pompano Beach drive-by shooting

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach turned fatal Tuesday night.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the drive-by shooting happened at 3028 NW 2nd St.

Officials received a call at around 11:15 p.m. Investigators said a female victim was found dead at the scene. Family members said the woman was in her 20’s.

DEVELOPING: @browardsheriff is investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach near NW 31ave & 2nd st. A woman was killed on the scene and a man was taken to @BrowardHealth. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/JDe7UdWALB — Omar Lewis (@OlewisON7) August 1, 2018

Deputies said another male victim was transported to Broward Health North with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they are searching for a dark-colored vehicle.

The scene remains active.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooter, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

