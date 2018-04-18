1 dead in police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 900 block of W. Sunrise Blvd. around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, one person died on scene.

#FLPD Ref. Police involved shooting at 900 block of W Sunrise Blvd. One adult suspect deceased. Press conference in media staging area in approx. 15 minutes. — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) April 19, 2018

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.