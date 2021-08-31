PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died in a wrong-way wreck in Plantation.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Hiatus Road and Cleary Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

A red SUV could be seen with significant front-end damage.

The impact sent another vehicle into a nearby tree.

Traffic in both directions has been closed to traffic.

