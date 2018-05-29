1 dead in Plantation tree trimming accident

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an accident during a tree trimming job in Plantation.

Landscapers were working on cutting a tree when it came crashing down on a crew member, Plantation Police said.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” read a statement from police.

The incident took place on Southwest First Street near Broward Boulevard in Plantation, Tuesday afternoon.

