1 dead in Oakland Park traffic stop

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a routine traffic stop that resulted in a fatal shooting in Oakland Park.

Officials said a Broward Sheriff deputy pulled over a vehicle on the 800 Block of Oakland Park Boulevard for an expired tag, Wednesday night.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, a woman in the driver’s seat fatally shot herself.

Authorities said the unidentified woman was alone in the vehicle and are investigating why she took her own life.

BSO believes the deputy was never in any danger at any point.

The road, just east of Powerline, is shut down as investigators work the scene. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

