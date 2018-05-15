1 dead in North Miami Beach shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in North Miami Beach, Tuesday morning.

North Miami Beach Police tweeted just after 6:30 a.m. that they responded to a shooting near Northeast 21st Avenue and 163d Street. At least person is dead, police said.

7Skyforce was over the scene, which remains active.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

