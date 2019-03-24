1 dead in fatal rollover crash near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — One person has died following a rollover car crash near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Peters Road and Davie Boulevard, just after 8 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said at least two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Rescue crews transported two people to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Two additional victims suffered minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

