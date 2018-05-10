1 dead in fatal Hallandale Beach car crash

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took place in Hallandale Beach, Thursday.

7Skyforce was over the scene at Federal Highway, where officials blocked both directions at Southeast Eighth Street.

Police said three vehicles collided during the crash.

One of the vehicles, police added, appeared to ride over the median, crashing into the others.

At least one person was killed.

Officials have not identified those involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

