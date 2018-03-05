1 dead in fatal crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fatal crash Monday morning killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

The crash happened near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 77th Street in Miami, where officials said a silver Kia was going northbound. The Kia then crashed into a BMW driving southbound.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital, while another was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have yet to confirm their identities.

Due to the fatal accident, NW 7 Ave. between N.W. 75 St and 77 Ct. remains closed. Please seek alternative routes. It’s unknown when the road will be reopened to traffic. https://t.co/Oserf69O5a — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2018

Police have shutdown the area near Northwest Seventh Avenue while they conduct their investigation.

