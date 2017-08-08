1 dead in fatal crash along I-595

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A crash that shut down parts of Interstate 595, Tuesday, was determined to be fatal.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-595 near Hiatus Road. The crash happened around 7 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling westbound when the right rear tire suffered a tread separation, causing the driver to lose control. When the driver swerved to the right, the car struck the concrete barrier wall and overturned.

FHP added that the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene, while two passengers were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Two westbound lanes in the area were closed due to police activity, but have since reopened.

