1 dead, 2 injured in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Deerfield Beach on Thursday morning resulted in a death.

7Skyforce flew over the scene on Southwest 10th Street near Waterways Boulevard, where deputies said a car jumped the median.

The car then slammed head-on into a vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction.

The driver who jumped the median was ejected from her vehicle and died on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, and her 10-year-old daughter was injured, but officials said she suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

