1 dead following shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just after 9 p.m. to the scene of a shooting in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 136th Street.

Officials said an adult male died after suffering a gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate the situation.

