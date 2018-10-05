1 dead following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police found the body of a South Florida man fatally shot in Miami.

Miami Police responded around 6:30 a.m., Friday, to gunshots fired at the scene along Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Street.

Another man was later cuffed and taken from the scene. However, it remains unclear if he was the shooter.

Officials have blocked off roads between Northwest 15th to 17th Avenue and 67th to 71st Street while they continue to investigate.

