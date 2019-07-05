1 dead following shooting at Florida City motel

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating a shooting at a Florida City motel that left one person dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida City Police responded to the Budget Host Inn, located on the 800 block of North Krome Avenue, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured officers surrounding a body covered by a yellow tarp on the ground outside of the hotel rooms.

It remains unclear if police have a suspect in custody.

