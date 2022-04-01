DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy traffic delays are along State Road 84 due to a rollover wreck near the Turnpike.

A black pickup truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of State Road 84 near the Turnpike, Friday morning.

Officials said a car may have rear-ended the pickup truck at a high rate of speed.

One person was ejected from the truck.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a body could be seen under a tarp near the crash.

Crews have shut down the ramp to the Turnpike to investigate.

