1 dead following shooting in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is left devastated after a young man was shot and killed in Sunrise.

Officials responded to reports of a shooting at the Sunrise on the Green apartment complex, located at 4001 N University Dr. at around 2 a.m., Monday.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a young man inside a car who had been shot to death.

7News cameras captured an officer consoling a distraught relative of the victim at the scene.

Those that live in the complex are stunned by what happened.

“I could never imagine something happened like this,” said resident Mark Roberts. “For someone to get shot, killed and stuff is crazy, especially in the area that I live, you know.”

“Very emotional losing a 18-year-old son, so I can imagine that because I have a 22-year-old myself,” said one resident.

Several officers and investigators are currently combing the scene for clues.

Aerial views from 7SkyForce HD showed a vehicle with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Police have blocked off both the entrance and exit to the complex.

Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

