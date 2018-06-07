1 dead following police chase in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are conducting a death investigation in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Royal Palm Boulevard, Thursday evening.

Police said a man began opening fire into a car along State Road 84 before leading them on a chase, just after 6 p.m.

The male victim shot at in the car was not hurt, police said.

Officers called off the chase after the suspect started driving erratically.

About an hour later, officers spotted the suspect’s white pickup truck and proceeded to stop it.

“As the police officers walked up to the vehicle when it was stopped in the middle of I-75, he retrieved a gun from either the floor or the passenger seat and killed himself,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leon.

Police said the vehicle rolled off of the highway and came to a final stop in the grassy area nearby.

Officials have blocked off at least two right northbound lanes, as of 10 p.m.

The incident has caused heavy traffic in the area. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

