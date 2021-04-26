1 dead following multi-vehicle crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash along Alton Road and 27th Street, just after midnight, Monday.

Authorities said a Ford Mustang crashed into another car, which then smashed into a parked vehicle.

The Mustang then crashed into a tree.

The passenger inside of the vehicle was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The driver is said to be recovering.

The southbound lanes of Alton Road have been shut down at 29th Street.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.